DAQmx Get Power Up States (Analog) (G Dataflow)

Gets the power up states for analog physical channels.
dev in is the name as configured in MAX of the device to which this operation applies. A DAQmx device name constant lists all devices installed in the system.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
dev out is the name of the device the operation applied to.
voltage power up states contains the physical channels and power up states set. Each element of the array contains a physical channel and the power up state set for that physical channel. Voltage power up states are set only for physical channels that support voltage output.
physical channel is the physical channel that was modified. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels for devices installed in the system.
value is the power up state set for the physical channel specified with the physical channel output.
current power up states contains the physical channels and power up states set. Each element of the array contains a physical channel and the power up state set for that physical channel. Power up states are set only for physical channels that support current output.
physical channel is the physical channel that was modified. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels for devices installed in the system.
value is the power up state set for the physical channel specified with the physical channel output.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application