DAQmx Get Power Up States (Analog (670x)) (G Dataflow)

Gets the power up states for analog physical channels.
physical channels is the digital line or port to modify. You cannot modify dedicated digital input lines. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all lines and ports for devices installed in the system.
You also can wire a string that contains a list or range of digital lines or ports to this input. If you have an array of lines or ports, use DAQmx Flatten Channel String to convert the array to a list.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
analog power up states contains the physical channels and power up states. Each element of the array contains a physical channel and the power up state for that physical channel.
physical channel is the physical channel that was modified. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels for devices installed in the system.
output type indicates the output type of the physical channel.
|Name
|Description
|Voltage
|
Voltage output.
|Current
|
Current output.
|High-Impedance
|
High-impedance state.
value is the power up state set for the physical channel specified with the physical channel output.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application