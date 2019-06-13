Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

DAQmx Get Power Up States (Analog (670x)) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 26, 2019

Gets the power up states for analog physical channels.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

physical channels

physical channels is the digital line or port to modify. You cannot modify dedicated digital input lines. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all lines and ports for devices installed in the system.

You also can wire a string that contains a list or range of digital lines or ports to this input. If you have an array of lines or ports, use DAQmx Flatten Channel String to convert the array to a list.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

analog power up states

analog power up states contains the physical channels and power up states. Each element of the array contains a physical channel and the power up state for that physical channel.

datatype_icon

physical channel

physical channel is the physical channel that was modified. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels for devices installed in the system.

datatype_icon

output type

output type indicates the output type of the physical channel.

Name Description
Voltage

Voltage output.

Current

Current output.

High-Impedance

High-impedance state.

datatype_icon

value

value is the power up state set for the physical channel specified with the physical channel output.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics