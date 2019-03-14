Read Power (Read) (G Dataflow)

Returns a single power measurement.
Read is only applicable if you set Configure Acquisition Mode to continuous and set buffer size equal to 1.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Maximum time in milliseconds to wait for a return value.
Instead of passing the time in milliseconds, you can pass a predefined constant. 0 specifies an immediate timeout and -1 specifies an infinite timeout.
Default: 5000
Value measured by the NI-568x device. The result units are specified by the units input with Configure Units.
Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.
Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.