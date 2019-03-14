Is Zero Correction Complete (G Dataflow)

Queries the instrument to determine if all zero correction operations initiated by Zero are still in progress, complete, or if the status is unknown.
This node does not check the instrument status. To check the instrument status, call Error Query at the conclusion of the measurement.
Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Status of the zeroing.
|Name
|Description
|0
|The zero correction is still in progress.
|1
|A zero correction is complete.
|-1
|The NI-568x cannot query the device to determine its state.
Zero Status Behavior
This node returns a 1 in the zero status output only when zero corrections are complete on all enabled channels. If the driver cannot query the instrument to determine its state, the driver returns -1 in the zero status value.
Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
