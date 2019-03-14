Configure Units (G Dataflow)

Configures the unit to which the RF power is converted after measurement.
Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Unit to which the RF power is converted after measurement.
The NI-568x sets the Units property to this value.
The value of this property is used to determine the units in which the Range Upper and Range Lower properties are specified. The units of the values obtained from Read Power and Fetch Power reflect the value set in this input.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|dBm
|1
|Sets the units to dBm.
|Watts
|4
|Sets the units to watts.
|mWatts
|1001
|Sets the units to milliwatts.
|uWatts
|1002
|Sets the units to microwatts.
Default: dBm
Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
