Configure Trigger Hysteresis (G Dataflow)

Version:
    Last Modified: December 18, 2017

    Configures the trigger hysteresis value, in dB.

    The hysteresis level describes the arming range of the trigger. The slope input set in Configure Internal Trigger determines whether the hysteresis range is above or below the trigger level input set in Configure Internal Trigger Level.

    You can configure trigger hysteresis only when you set the trigger source input of Configure Trigger Source to Internal.

    connector_pane_image
    datatype_icon

    session in

    Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.

    datatype_icon

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    datatype_icon

    trigger hysteresis enabled

    Boolean value that specifies if the trigger hysteresis value is considered when making triggered measurements.

    True The trigger hysteresis value is used.
    False The trigger hysteresis value is not used.

    Default: False

    datatype_icon

    trigger hysteresis

    Hysteresis value in dB relative to the trigger level that must be crossed before the trigger is armed.

    This property is valid only if you set the Trigger Hysteresis Enabled property to True.

    Valid Values: 1.0 to 10.0 in .01 increments

    Default: 0.0

    datatype_icon

    session out

    Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.

    datatype_icon

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

    Hardware Support:

    This node supports the following hardware:
    • USB-5683
    • USB-5684

