Configure Offset (G Dataflow)

Specifies the offset, in decibels (dB), to apply to the measured value.
Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Offset for the measured value. NI-568x sets the Offset property to this value.
Valid Range: -100 to 100
Compensating for System Losses and Gains
NI-568x uses the offset to compensate for system losses or gains between the device under test (DUT) and the power meter sensor. Use a positive value for loss compensation. Use a negative value for gain compensation. For example, you can compensate for a cable loss of 2 dB by setting offset to 2. Similarly, you can compensate for a gain stage of 10 dB by setting offset to -10. In both cases, the NI-568x reading indicates the power at the DUT rather than the power at the NI-568x device.
Default: 0
Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.