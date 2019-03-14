Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-568x 18.5 Manual

Configure Correction Frequency (G Dataflow)

    Last Modified: December 18, 2017

    Specifies the frequency, in hertz (Hz), of the input signal.

    connector_pane_image
    datatype_icon

    session in

    Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.

    datatype_icon

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    datatype_icon

    channel name

    Name of the channel you want to configure.

    Valid Channel Names:
    • 0
    • empty string ""

    Default: 0

    datatype_icon

    frequency

    Frequency of the input signal in hertz.

    The instrument uses this value to determine the appropriate correction factor for the sensor.

    To obtain the most accurate measurement, specify the correction frequency as close as possible to the actual frequency of the input signal. The driver sets the Correction Frequency property to this value.

    Table 1. Valid Ranges by Device
    Device Valid Range
    USB-5680 50 x 106 to 6 x 109
    USB-5681 10 x 106 to 18 x 109
    USB-5683 10 x 106 to 8 x 109
    USB-5684 10 x 106 to 18 x 109

    Default:

    Table 2. Default Values by Device
    Device Default Value
    USB-5680 50 x 106
    USB-5681 10 x 106
    USB-5683 10 x 106
    USB-5684 10 x 106

    datatype_icon

    session out

    Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.

    datatype_icon

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

    Hardware Support:

    This node supports the following hardware:

    • USB-5680
    • USB-5681
    • USB-5683
    • USB-5684

