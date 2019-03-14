Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-568x 18.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

Trigger (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 18, 2017

    Use the NI-568x Trigger nodes to configure triggering configuration options.

    node_icon
    Configure Trigger Source
    Configures the type of trigger source for the RF power meter.
    node_icon
    Configure Internal Trigger
    Configures the internal trigger source and slope of the trigger.
    node_icon
    Configure Internal Trigger Level
    Configures the internal trigger level of the power meter.
    node_icon
    Configure External Trigger
    Configures the external trigger source and slope of the trigger.
    node_icon
    Configure Trigger Delay
    Configures the delay between the trigger and the actual measurement.
    node_icon
    Configure Trigger Noise Immunity
    Configures the sensor to wait for the trigger immunity factor before asserting the trigger.
    node_icon
    Configure Trigger Hysteresis
    Configures the trigger hysteresis value, in dB.

    Recently Viewed Topics