Trigger (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: December 18, 2017
Use the NI-568x Trigger nodes to configure triggering configuration options.
Configures the type of trigger source for the RF power meter.
Configures the internal trigger source and slope of the trigger.
Configures the internal trigger level of the power meter.
Configures the external trigger source and slope of the trigger.
Configures the delay between the trigger and the actual measurement.
Configures the sensor to wait for the
trigger immunity factor before asserting the trigger.
Configures the trigger hysteresis value, in dB.
