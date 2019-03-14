NI-568x Properties (G Dataflow)

Gets (reads) or sets (writes) NI-568x properties.

When you read a property, NI-568x analyzes the current configuration to return the coerced value for that property. NI-568x verifies many properties upon reading, thereby either transitioning the session to the verified state or alerting you of an invalid configuration. Setting or resetting a property transitions the session to an unverified state.

For a list of supported properties, refer to NI-568x Properties.