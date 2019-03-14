Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-568x 18.5 Manual

Is Measurement Complete (G Dataflow)

Version:
    Last Modified: December 18, 2017

    Queries the instrument to determine if measurements are still in progress, complete, or if the measurement status is unknown.

    This node does not check the instrument status. To check the instrument status, call Error Query at the conclusion of the measurement.

    datatype_icon

    session in

    Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.

    datatype_icon

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    datatype_icon

    session out

    Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.

    datatype_icon

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    datatype_icon

    measurement status

    Status of the measurement.

    Name Description
    Complete Measurement is complete.
    In Progress Measurement is in progress.
    Status Unknown Measurement status is unknown.

    Measurement Status Behavior

    Is Measurement Complete Complete measurement status Status Unknown measurement status

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

    Hardware Support:

    This node supports the following hardware:

    • USB-5680
    • USB-5681
    • USB-5683
    • USB-5684

