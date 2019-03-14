Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-568x 18.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

Initialize With Options (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 19, 2018

    Creates a new session to the device and specifies initialization options, such as setting default values or enabling simulation.

    connector_pane_image
    datatype_icon

    resource name

    Resource name of the device to initialize.

    datatype_icon

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    datatype_icon

    id query

    Boolean value that specifies whether NI-568x performs an ID query.

    Regardless of how you set this input, NI-568x always checks the device type.

    True NI-568x performs an ID query.
    False NI-568x does not perform an ID query.
    datatype_icon

    reset device

    Boolean value that specifies whether to reset the NI-568x device to a known initialization state.

    True The device is reset.
    False The device is not reset.
    datatype_icon

    option string

    Initial value of certain properties for the session.

    You can set the following properties using this input:

    • Range Check
    • Query Instrument Status
    • Cache
    • Record Coercions
    • Driver Setup
    • Simulate

    Option String Syntax

    The syntax for option string consists of the following relations:

    propertyName=value

    where

    • propertyName is the name of the property.
    • value is the value to which the property is set.

    Syntax for Setting Multiple Properties

    To set multiple properties, separate their assignments with a comma.

    datatype_icon

    session in

    Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.

    datatype_icon

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

    Hardware Support:

    This node supports the following hardware:

    • USB-5680
    • USB-5681
    • USB-5683
    • USB-5684

    Recently Viewed Topics