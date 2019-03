Fetch Power (G Dataflow)

Returns the result from a previously initiated measurement.

After Fetch Power executes, the value of the power output contains an actual reading or array of readings on the channel. The power units are specified by the Units property.

If any of the measured values fall outside the specified range, Fetch Power returns an overrange or underrange warning.

Fetch Power does not check the device status. To check the device status, call Error Query at the conclusion of the measurement.

