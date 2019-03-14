Configure Trigger Source (G Dataflow)

Configures the type of trigger source for the RF power meter.
Some nodes are only available with certain trigger sources.
Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Type of trigger source.
|Name
|Description
|Immediate
|The device does not wait for a trigger and makes the measurement immediately.
|External
|The device starts an acquisition based on the signal on the external trigger input terminal meeting specified criteria, such as slope and trigger delay.
|Internal
|The device starts an acquisition based on the input signal you are measuring meeting specified criteria, such as slope, level, trigger delay, and trigger noise immunity.
|Software
|The device waits for a software trigger. After configuring the trigger type, you assert this trigger by calling Send Software Trigger.
Default: Immediate
Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
