Configure Time Slot Exclusion (G Dataflow)

Configures the exclusion period for each time slot.
If you enable an exclusion period, a small amount of time at the start and end of each time slot is excluded from the power measurement calculation of each slot.
This node is applicable only if you set the mode to Time Slot Mode in Configure Acquisition Mode.
Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Duration of time, in seconds, from the start of each time slot that should not be considered for the power measurement.
Valid Range: 0 to 0.010
Default: 0.0002
Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
