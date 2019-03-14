Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-568x 18.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

Configure Time Slot Exclusion (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 18, 2017

    Configures the exclusion period for each time slot.

    If you enable an exclusion period, a small amount of time at the start and end of each time slot is excluded from the power measurement calculation of each slot.

    This node is applicable only if you set the mode to Time Slot Mode in Configure Acquisition Mode.

    connector_pane_image
    datatype_icon

    session in

    Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.

    datatype_icon

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    datatype_icon

    channel name

    Name of the channel you want to configure.

    Valid Channel Names:
    • 0
    • empty string ""

    Default: 0

    datatype_icon

    exclusion enabled

    Boolean value that specifies if the exclusion period is used.

    True The exclusion period is used.
    False The exclusion period is not used.

    Default: False

    datatype_icon

    exclusion time for slot start

    Duration of time, in seconds, from the start of each time slot that should not be considered for the power measurement.

    Valid Range: 0 to 0.010

    Default: 0.0002

    datatype_icon

    exclusion time for slot end

    Duration of time, in seconds, from the end of each time slot that should not be considered for the power measurement.

    spd-note-note
    Note  

    The sum of exclusion time for slot end and exclusion time for slot start must be less than slot width.

    Valid Range: 0 to 0.010

    Default: 0

    datatype_icon

    session out

    Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.

    datatype_icon

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

    Hardware Support:

    This node supports the following hardware:

    • USB-5681
    • USB-5683
    • USB-5684

    Recently Viewed Topics