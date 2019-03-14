Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-568x 18.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

Configure Scope Fence (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 18, 2017

    Configures the scope mode fence inputs and outputs.

    This node is applicable only if you select Scope Mode as the mode within Configure Acquisition Mode.

    connector_pane_image
    datatype_icon

    session in

    Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.

    datatype_icon

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    datatype_icon

    channel name

    Name of the channel you want to configure.

    Valid Channel Names:
    • 0
    • empty string ""

    Default: 0

    datatype_icon

    fence enabled

    Boolean value that specifies if the fence region should be used.

    True Enables the fence.
    False Disables the fence.

    Default: False

    datatype_icon

    fence start time

    Number of seconds from the start of the acquisition at which to start the fence region of the waveform acquisition.

    Valid Range: 0.0 to 0.300

    Default: 0.0

    datatype_icon

    fence end time

    Number of seconds from the start of the acquisition at which to end the fence region of the waveform acquisition.

    Valid Range: 0.0 to 0.300

    Default: 0.0

    datatype_icon

    session out

    Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.

    datatype_icon

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Fence Background Information

    The fence is a region within the gate region where the data points are not included in the average gate power calculation. The fence takes effect only if you set fence enabled to True. The fence region should fall entirely inside the gate region. If the fence start time and fence end time values are the same, the fence is disabled.

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

    Hardware Support:

    This node supports the following hardware:

    • USB-5681
    • USB-5683
    • USB-5684

    Recently Viewed Topics