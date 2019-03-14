Configure Scope Fence (G Dataflow)

Configures the scope mode fence inputs and outputs.
This node is applicable only if you select Scope Mode as the mode within Configure Acquisition Mode.
Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Number of seconds from the start of the acquisition at which to start the fence region of the waveform acquisition.
Valid Range: 0.0 to 0.300
Default: 0.0
Number of seconds from the start of the acquisition at which to end the fence region of the waveform acquisition.
Valid Range: 0.0 to 0.300
Default: 0.0
Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
The fence is a region within the gate region where the data points are not included in the average gate power calculation. The fence takes effect only if you set fence enabled to True. The fence region should fall entirely inside the gate region. If the fence start time and fence end time values are the same, the fence is disabled.