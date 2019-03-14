Configure Offset (G Dataflow)

NI-568x uses the offset to compensate for system losses or gains between the device under test (DUT) and the power meter sensor. Use a positive value for loss compensation. Use a negative value for gain compensation. For example, you can compensate for a cable loss of 2 dB by setting offset to 2. Similarly, you can compensate for a gain stage of 10 dB by setting offset to -10. In both cases, the NI-568x reading indicates the power at the DUT rather than the power at the NI-568x device.