Configure Correction Frequency (G Dataflow)

frequency

Frequency of the input signal in hertz.

The instrument uses this value to determine the appropriate correction factor for the sensor.

To obtain the most accurate measurement, specify the correction frequency as close as possible to the actual frequency of the input signal. The driver sets the Correction Frequency property to this value.

Table 1. Valid Ranges by Device

Device Valid Range USB-5680 50 x 106 to 6 x 109 USB-5681 10 x 106 to 18 x 109 USB-5683 10 x 106 to 8 x 109 USB-5684 10 x 106 to 18 x 109

Default:

Table 2. Default Values by Device