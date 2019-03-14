Configure Averaging Auto Enabled (G Dataflow)

Enables or disables the auto-averaging.

When auto-averaging is enabled, the sensor chooses an averaging number based on the power level currently being measured. For most power levels, enabling auto-averaging results in the power reading fluctuating by no more than twice the value you select for the Auto Average Resolution property. Auto-averaging only stabilizes the readings to compensate for noise contributed by the power sensor electronics.

If you disable auto-averaging, you can configure the number of samples to average using Configure Averaging Count.