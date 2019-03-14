Configure Averaging Auto Enabled (G Dataflow)

Enables or disables the auto-averaging.
When auto-averaging is enabled, the sensor chooses an averaging number based on the power level currently being measured. For most power levels, enabling auto-averaging results in the power reading fluctuating by no more than twice the value you select for the Auto Average Resolution property. Auto-averaging only stabilizes the readings to compensate for noise contributed by the power sensor electronics.
If you disable auto-averaging, you can configure the number of samples to average using Configure Averaging Count.
Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Boolean value that enables or disables the auto-averaging mode used for the channel you specify in channel name.
NI-568x sets the Averaging Auto Enabled property to this value.
When you disable auto-averaging, you must specify the number of samples that NI-568x averages by calling Configure Averaging Count.
|True
|Enables auto-averaging.
|False
|Disables auto-averaging. False is the only supported value for the USB-5680.
Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
