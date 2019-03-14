Configure Acquisition Mode (G Dataflow)

Configures the NI-568x acquisition mode.
Some nodes and properties are only available with certain acquisition modes. The USB-5680 supports only continuous acquisition mode.
Instrument session obtained from Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Operating mode for the NI-568x device.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Continuous Mode
|10000
|Continuous mode is the default power meter measuring mode. In continuous mode, the power meter starts measuring power immediately after the operation is initiated and stops when the measurement is complete.
|Time Slot Mode
|20000
|In time slot mode, the trigger initiates the power sensor, which divides the power measurement into the time slots you define for the measurement and calculates the average power reading for each individual slot. Use Configure Time Slot or Configure Time Slot Exclusion to configure time slot acquisition mode input and outputs.
|Scope Mode
|30000
|In scope mode, the trigger initiates the power sensor measurement with respect to time. The power meter reads a record of multiple points. You can configure a gate and a fence for the measurement to control which portion of the time domain data is recorded. Use the Configure Scope nodes to configure Time Slot acquisition mode inputs and outputs.
Reference to your instrument session passed to the next node.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.