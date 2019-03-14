NI-568x Properties

Inherent IVI Properties:User Options:Range Check Specifies whether to validate property values and VI parameters. Range-checking parameters is useful for debugging. After you validate your program, you can set this property to False to disable range checking and to maximize performance. Default Value : True Note Use Initialize with Options to override this value.

Inherent IVI Properties:User Options:Query Instrument Status Specifies whether NI-568x queries the NI-568x device status after each operation. Querying the device status is useful for debugging. After you validate your program, you can set this property to False to disable status checking and to maximize performance. Default Value : True NI-568x can choose to ignore status checking for particular properties regardless of the setting of this property. Note Use Initialize with Options to override this value.

Inherent IVI Properties:User Options:Cache Specifies whether to cache property values. When you enable caching, NI-568x keeps track of the current NI-568x device settings and avoids sending redundant commands to the device. NI-568x can always cache or never cache particular properties regardless of the setting of this property. Default Value : True Note Use Initialize with Options to override this value.

Inherent IVI Properties:User Options:Simulate Specifies whether NI-568x simulates I/O operations. This property is useful for debugging applications without using hardware. After a session is opened, you cannot change the simulation state. Default Value : False. Note Use Initialize with Options to enable simulation.

Inherent IVI Properties:User Options:Record Value Coercions Specifies whether the IVI engine keeps a list of the value coercions it makes for integer and real-type properties. Default Value : False Note Use Initialize with Options to override this value.

Inherent IVI Properties:User Options:Interchange Check Specifies whether to perform interchangeability checking and retrieve interchangeability warnings. Default Value : False

Inherent IVI Properties:Driver Identification:Description Returns a string that contains a brief description of the NI-568x driver.

Inherent IVI Properties:Driver Identification:Driver Prefix Returns a string that contains the prefix for NI-568x. The name of each user-callable node in NI-568x starts with this prefix.

Inherent IVI Properties:Driver Identification:Driver Vendor Returns a string that contains the name of the vendor that supplies the NI-568x instrument driver.

Inherent IVI Properties:Driver Identification:Revision Returns a string that contains additional version information about NI-568x.

Inherent IVI Properties:Driver Identification:Class Specification Major Version Returns the major version number of the class specification with which NI-568x is compliant.

Inherent IVI Properties:Driver Identification:Class Specification Minor Version Returns the minor version number of the class specification with which NI-568x is compliant.

Inherent IVI Properties:Driver Capabilities:Supported Instrument Models Contains a model code of the NI-568x device. For drivers that support more than one device, this property contains a comma-separated list of supported device models.

Inherent IVI Properties:Driver Capabilities:Class Group Capabilities Returns a string that contains a comma-separated list of class-extension groups that NI-568x implements.

Inherent IVI Properties:Instrument Identification:Manufacturer Returns a string that contains the name of the manufacturer of the NI-568x device you are currently using.

Inherent IVI Properties:Instrument Identification:Model Returns a string that contains the model number or name of the NI-568x device you are currently using.

Inherent IVI Properties:Instrument Identification:Firmware Revision Returns a string that contains the firmware revision information for the NI-568x device you are currently using.

Inherent IVI Properties:Advanced Session Information:Logical Name Returns a string containing the logical name you specified when opening the current IVI session. You may pass a logical name to Initialize or to Initialize With Options. The IVI Configuration utility must contain an entry for the logical name. The logical name entry refers to an NI-568x session section in the IVI Configuration file. The NI-568x session section specifies a physical device and initial user options.

Inherent IVI Properties:Advanced Session Information:I/O Resource Descriptor Indicates the resource name that NI-568x uses to identify the physical device. If you initialize NI-568x with a logical name, this property contains the I/O resource descriptor that corresponds to the entry in the IVI Configuration utility. If you initialize NI-568x with an I/O resource descriptor, this property contains that value.

Inherent IVI Properties:Advanced Session Information:Driver Setup Returns the DriverSetup string that you specified when initializing NI-568x. In some cases, you must specify NI-568x driver options at initialization time. For example, you may need to specify a particular device model from among a family of devices that NI-568x supports. This method is useful when simulating a device. You can specify driver-specific options through the DriverSetup keyword in the option string parameter of Init With Options. If you do not specify a DriverSetup string, this property returns an empty string.

Basic Operation:Aperture Time Specifies the measurement aperture time, in seconds.

Basic Operation:Aperture Time Mode Specifies the aperture time mode used by the NI-568x device. Default Value : Low

Basic Operation:Buffer Size Specifies the size of the buffer in continuous mode If the buffer size is larger than one, select the array versions of Read Power and Fetch Power. Note The USB-5680 and USB-5681 do not support this property.

Basic Operation:Correction Frequency Specifies the frequency, in hertz (Hz), of the input signal. NI-568x uses this value to determine the appropriate power meter sensor correction factor. To obtain the most accurate measurement, specify the correction frequency as close as possible to the actual input signal frequency.

Basic Operation:Enhanced Modulation Enabled This mode is recommended for measuring a pulse modulated signal with a period shorter than 30 microseconds and a crest factor up to 10 dB. Note This property is not supported for the USB-5680 and USB-5681.

Basic Operation:Offset Specifies an offset, in decibels (dB), to be added to the measured value. NI-568x uses the offset to compensate for system losses or gains between the device under test (DUT) and the power meter sensor. Use a positive value for loss compensation. Use a negative value for gain compensation. For example, you can compensate for a cable loss of 2 dB by setting this property to 2 . Similarly, you can compensate for a gain stage of 10 dB by setting this property to -10 . In both cases, the NI-568x reading indicates the power at the DUT rather than the power at the NI-568x device. Note You specify the offset in dB regardless of the value of the Units property.

Basic Operation:Range Auto Enabled Specifies whether the NI-568x device automatically determines the optimal measurement range of power. Auto-ranging means that the sensor firmware determines the appropriate range for sensor operation. If you disable auto-ranging, specify the range using Configure Range or the Range Lower and Range Upper properties. Note The USB-5680 supports only True for this property.

Basic Operation:Units Specifies the units NI-568x uses to return measured values. The units of the values obtained from Read Power and Fetch Power reflect the value set with this property. Default Value : dBm

Manual Range:Range Lower Specifies the lower limit of the expected value of the measurement. The value of this parameter is specified in the same units as specified with the Units property. This property is applicable only when you set the Range Auto Enabled property to False.

Manual Range:Range Upper Specifies the expected upper limit of the measurement signal in the units specified by the Units property. This property is applicable only when you set the Range Auto Enabled property to False.

Trigger:Trigger Source Specifies the type of trigger source for the RF power meter. Some nodes are only available with certain trigger sources. Note The USB-5680 only supports setting this property to Immediate.

Trigger:Trigger Delay Enabled Specifies if the RF power meter uses a trigger delay when making a triggered measurement. Default Value : False Note The USB-5680 does not support this property.

Trigger:Trigger Delay Specifies the trigger delay time, in seconds. A negative delay means the sensor takes measurements before the trigger occurs. This property is valid only if you set the Trigger Delay Enabled property to True. Note The USB-5680 does not support this property.

Trigger:Trigger Noise Immunity Enabled Specifies if the trigger noise immunity factor is considered when making triggered measurements. Default Value : False Note This property is supported only by USB-5681.

Trigger:Trigger Noise Immunity Specifies the number of data points that must cross the triggering threshold before the trigger is recognized. This property is valid only if you set the Trigger Noise Immunity Enabled property to Enabled . Note This property is supported only by USB-5681.

Trigger:Trigger Hysteresis Enabled Specifies if the trigger hysteresis value is considered when making triggered measurements. Default Value : False Note The USB-5680 and USB-5681 do not support this property.

Trigger:Trigger Hysteresis Specifies the hysteresis value, in dB, relative to the trigger level that must be crossed before the trigger is armed. This property is valid only if you set the Trigger Hysteresis Enabled property to True . Note Note The USB-5680 and USB-5681 do not support this property.

Trigger:Internal Trigger:Internal Trigger Event Source Specifies the name of the channel to use as the internal trigger source. The USB-5681 has only one channel, so specify 0 as the value of this property.

Trigger:Internal Trigger:Internal Trigger Slope Specifies the polarity of the trigger slope. Note The USB-5680 does not support this property.

Trigger:Internal Trigger:Internal Trigger Level Specifies the trigger level for the measurement signal. The value of this parameter is specified in the same unit as the value of the Units property.

Trigger:External Trigger:External Trigger Event Source Specifies the name of the channel to use as the external trigger source. The USB-5681 has only one external trigger input terminal, so specify TTL0 or 0 as the value of this property.

Trigger:External Trigger:External Trigger Slope Specifies the polarity of the trigger slope. Default Value : Positive

Duty Cycle:Duty Cycle Correction Enabled Specifies whether duty cycle correction is applied to the measurement. Default Value : False

Duty Cycle:Duty Cycle Correction Specifies the duty cycle correction the power meter uses to calculate the pulse power of a pulse-modulated signal. The duty cycle indicates the percentage of time a signal is active high, so specifying a higher value indicates that the device expects the measured signal to be active high a greater portion of the time. The value of this property is specified as a percentage. This property is valid only if you set the Duty Cycle Correction Enabled property to True .

Averaging:Averaging Auto Enabled Enables or disables auto-averaging. When auto-averaging is enabled, the sensor chooses an averaging number based on the power level currently being measured. For most power levels, enabling auto-averaging results in the power reading fluctuating by no more than twice the value you select for the Averaging Auto Resolution property. Auto-averaging only stabilizes the readings due to noise contributed by the power sensor electronics. When you use the device in time slot or scope acquisition mode, set the Averaging Auto Source property to select which time slot or point to use for auto-averaging. If you disable auto-averaging, you must explicitly specify the number of samples that NI-568x averages by setting the Averaging Count property. For the USB-5680, the only valid value for this property is False, because the USB-5680 does not support auto-averaging. Default Value : False

Averaging:Averaging Auto Resolution Specifies how the NI-568x device handles auto-averaging. Selecting an auto-averaging resolution means that the device automatically sets the averaging count so that the reading does not change more than twice the given resolution. There are four resolution settings for the USB-5681/5683/5684: 1 dBm, 0.1 dBm, 0.01 dBm, and 0.001 dBm. If you enter a value other than these four values, NI-568x coerces down to the next supported value.

Averaging:Averaging Auto Source When you use the device in time slot or scope acquisition mode, set this property to select which time slot or point to use for auto-averaging.

Averaging:Averaging Count Specifies the averaging count, which is the number of samples the NI-568x device takes before completing the measurement. Valid Values : USB-5680 : 1 to 256 USB-5681/5683/5684 : 1 to 40,000 Default Value : 1

Time Slot Mode:Time Slot Count Specifies the number of time slots to acquire at a time. This property is applicable only if you select Time Slot Mode as the mode parameter in Configure Acquisition Mode.

Time Slot Mode:Time Slot Width Specifies the width of each time slot, in seconds. This property is applicable only if you select Time Slot Mode as the mode parameter in Configure Acquisition Mode.

Time Slot Mode:Time Slot Exclusion Enabled Specifies if the exclusion period is used. This property is applicable only if you select Time Slot Mode as the mode parameter in Configure Acquisition Mode. Default Value : False

Time Slot Mode:Time Slot Exclusion for Slot Start Specifies the duration of time, in seconds, from the start of each time slot that should not be considered for the power measurement. This property is valid only if you set the Time Slot Exclusion Enabled property to True . Note The sum of the value of this property and the Time Slot Exclusion End property must be less than the value of the Time Slot Width property.

Time Slot Mode:Time Slot Exclusion for Slot End Specifies the duration of time, in seconds, from the end of each time slot that should not be considered for the power measurement. This property is valid only if you set the Time Slot Exclusion Enabled property to True . Note The sum of the value of this property and the Time Slot Exclusion Start property must be less than the value of the Time Slot Width property.

Scope Mode:Scope Record Length Specifies the total duration of time, in seconds, of each scope mode measurement. This property is applicable only if you select Scope Mode as the mode parameter in Configure Acquisition Mode.

Scope Mode:Scope Record Points Specifies the number of data points within each record. This property is applicable only if you select Scope Mode as the mode parameter in Configure Acquisition Mode.

Scope Mode:Scope Gate Enabled Specifies if the gate region should be used. The gate specifies a portion of the acquired waveform to include in average power measurements. Use the scope gate power properties to make these calculations. This property is applicable only if you select Scope Mode as the mode parameter in Configure Acquisition Mode. Default Value : False

Scope Mode:Scope Gate Start Specifies the number of seconds from the start of the acquisition at which to start the gate region of the waveform acquisition. You must set the Scope Gate Enabled property to True to use this property.

Scope Mode:Scope Gate End Specifies the number of seconds from the start of the acquisition at which to end the gate region of the waveform acquisition. You must set the Scope Gate Enabled property to True to use this property.

Scope Mode:Scope Fence Enabled Specifies if a fence should be used to exclude a region of the record from gate power calculations. This property is applicable only if you select Scope Mode as the mode parameter in Configure Acquisition Mode and if you set the Scope Gate Enabled property to True. Default Value : False

Scope Mode:Scope Fence Start Specifies the number of seconds from the start of the acquisition at which to start the fence region of the waveform acquisition. You must set the Scope Fence Enabled property to True to use this property.

Scope Mode:Scope Fence End Specifies the number of seconds from the start of the acquisition at which to end the fence region of the waveform acquisition. You must set the Scope Fence Enabled property to True to use this property.

Scope Mode:Scope Gate Average Power Returns the average power of the gate of the last completed scope mode acquisition when gate calculations are requested.

Scope Mode:Scope Gate Peak Power Returns the peak power of the gate of the last completed scope mode acquisition when gate calculations are requested.

Scope Mode:Scope Gate Minimum Power Returns the minimum power of the gate of the last completed scope mode acquisition when gate calculations are requested.

Scope Mode:Scope Gate Crest Factor Returns the crest factor of the gate of the last completed scope mode acquisition when gate calculations are requested.

Device Characteristics:External Calibration Date Returns the date of the last manufacturer calibration of the power sensor in the format "YYYY-MM-DD." This property returns an empty string if the information is not available. The calibration interval for your device is specified in your device specifications document. The calibration interval should begin with the date the product is put into service by the customer.