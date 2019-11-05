The mmWave OTA Test Visualizer completes offline analysis of your test data for antenna measurements.
Load your measurement results into the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer to view your antenna pattern in different visualizations and analyze your antenna-specific measurements.
The mmWave OTA Test Visualizer is located at .
Refer to the following sections for more information about the configuration options in the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer.
Use this tab to configure basic settings for the file to visualize.
|Window
|Data Source Settings
|Description
|Data Source
|Measurement File
|Selects the CSV file to analyze.
|Enable Auto Parsing
|Enables auto update based on the timestamp of the file to help visualize data while running.
|Measurement Type
|Selects the type of measurement to visualize.
|Data Selection
|Beam
|Selects the beam.
|Frequency
|Selects the frequency.
|Polarization
|Selects the polarization.
|Measurement Grid
|Transpose
|Enables transposition if the azimuth or elevation needs to be flipped.
Use this tab to configure the cut analysis settings.
|Window
|Setting
|Description
|Cut Settings
|Plane
|Selects the cut plane.
|Desired Angle
|Selects the cut angle.
|Lobe Detection Settings
|Beam Width Power Reduction Level
|Selects the beam width definition for the main lobe.
|Minimum Side Lobe Detection Level
|Selects the beam width definition for the side lobes.
Use this tab to configure the plot settings.
|Window
|Setting
|Description
|Range and Scale
|Display Range
|Selects the range of the data to display. For example, a range of 30 dB indicates that the graphs display 30 dB below the maximum number.
|3D Plot Scale
|Color code for 3D graphs and heat map.
|Manual 3D Plot Controls
|Azimuth
|Camera view settings.
|Elevation
|Viewing Distance
|Cut Analysis Plot
|Show Plot Legend
|Graph visual settings.
|Invert Y-Axis
|Displays the Y data inverted.
The plot plane window displays the preferred visualization for your measurement data.
Refer to the following section for an example of each visualization.
All plot values are references to the maximum EIRP found in the results file. For example, a value of -3 dB on the cut plot and a reference power (EIRP) of 15 dB means that the cut value is 12 dB.
|1D Cut Analysis Visualization
|Example
|Cut Analysis (Single Beam)
|Cut Analysis (All Beams)
|Polar Plot Visualization
|Example
|Polar Plot (Single Beam)
|3D Pattern Plot (Single Beam)
|3D Pattern Plot (All Beams)
|Heat Map Visualization
|Example
|Heat Map (Single Beam)
|Heat Map (All Beams)
|Best Beam Index Visualization
|Example
|Best Beam Index (Single Beam)
|Best Beam Index (All Beams)
Best Beam Index (Single Beam) displays where the selected index best peak is found over all locations. Best Beam Index (All Beams) gray codes the indices for the different selected indices. In an ideal scenario, the beam you selected should be the best for the direction that it was intentionally created for, however, in certain cases the index that best suits the direction is not the expected index. The visualization makes it easier to quickly detect a problem with your codebook.