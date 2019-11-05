Home Support NI Product Manuals mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture

mmWave OTA Test Visualizer

    Last Modified: October 31, 2019

    The mmWave OTA Test Visualizer completes offline analysis of your test data for antenna measurements.

    Load your measurement results into the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer to view your antenna pattern in different visualizations and analyze your antenna-specific measurements.

    The mmWave OTA Test Visualizer is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»OTA Test»Visualizer.

    Figure 1. mmWave OTA Test Visualizer
    1. Configuration Tab
    2. Cut Analysis Tab
    3. Plot Settings Tab
    4. Plot Plane Window

    Refer to the following sections for more information about the configuration options in the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer.

    Related Topics

    Configuration Tab

    Use this tab to configure basic settings for the file to visualize.

    Window Data Source Settings Description
    Data Source Measurement File Selects the CSV file to analyze.
    Enable Auto Parsing Enables auto update based on the timestamp of the file to help visualize data while running.
    Measurement Type Selects the type of measurement to visualize.
    Data Selection Beam Selects the beam.
    Frequency Selects the frequency.
    Polarization Selects the polarization.
    Measurement Grid Transpose Enables transposition if the azimuth or elevation needs to be flipped.

    Cut Analysis Tab

    Use this tab to configure the cut analysis settings.

    Window Setting Description
    Cut Settings Plane Selects the cut plane.
    Desired Angle Selects the cut angle.
    Lobe Detection Settings Beam Width Power Reduction Level Selects the beam width definition for the main lobe.
    Minimum Side Lobe Detection Level Selects the beam width definition for the side lobes.

    Plot Settings Tab

    Use this tab to configure the plot settings.

    Window Setting Description
    Range and Scale Display Range Selects the range of the data to display. For example, a range of 30 dB indicates that the graphs display 30 dB below the maximum number.
    3D Plot Scale Color code for 3D graphs and heat map.
    Manual 3D Plot Controls Azimuth Camera view settings.
    Elevation
    Viewing Distance
    Cut Analysis Plot Show Plot Legend Graph visual settings.
    Invert Y-Axis Displays the Y data inverted.

    Plot Plane Window

    The plot plane window displays the preferred visualization for your measurement data.

    Refer to the following section for an example of each visualization.

    spd-note-note
    Note  

    The example graphs below use a file that contains multiple beams to show how the beams are displayed on each graph. However, all graphs can also work with only one beam.

    All plot values are references to the maximum EIRP found in the results file. For example, a value of -3 dB on the cut plot and a reference power (EIRP) of 15 dB means that the cut value is 12 dB.

    spd-note-tip
    Tip  

    You can right-click on the Plot Plane window to display the built-in LabVIEW options, such as exporting the image or the plot data.

    1D Cut Analysis Visualization Example
    Cut Analysis (Single Beam)
    Cut Analysis (All Beams)
    Polar Plot Visualization Example
    Polar Plot (Single Beam)
    3D Pattern Plot (Single Beam)
    3D Pattern Plot (All Beams)
    Heat Map Visualization Example
    Heat Map (Single Beam)
    Heat Map (All Beams)
    Best Beam Index Visualization Example
    Best Beam Index (Single Beam)
    Best Beam Index (All Beams)
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Best Beam Index (Single Beam) displays where the selected index best peak is found over all locations. Best Beam Index (All Beams) gray codes the indices for the different selected indices. In an ideal scenario, the beam you selected should be the best for the direction that it was intentionally created for, however, in certain cases the index that best suits the direction is not the expected index. The visualization makes it easier to quickly detect a problem with your codebook.

