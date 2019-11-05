The mmWave OTA Test Visualizer completes offline analysis of your test data for antenna measurements.

Load your measurement results into the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer to view your antenna pattern in different visualizations and analyze your antenna-specific measurements.

The mmWave OTA Test Visualizer is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»OTA Test»Visualizer.

Figure 1. mmWave OTA Test Visualizer Configuration Tab Cut Analysis Tab Plot Settings Tab Plot Plane Window

Refer to the following sections for more information about the configuration options in the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer.

Configuration Tab Use this tab to configure basic settings for the file to visualize. Window Data Source Settings Description Data Source Measurement File Selects the CSV file to analyze. Enable Auto Parsing Enables auto update based on the timestamp of the file to help visualize data while running. Measurement Type Selects the type of measurement to visualize. Data Selection Beam Selects the beam. Frequency Selects the frequency. Polarization Selects the polarization. Measurement Grid Transpose Enables transposition if the azimuth or elevation needs to be flipped.

Cut Analysis Tab Use this tab to configure the cut analysis settings. Window Setting Description Cut Settings Plane Selects the cut plane. Desired Angle Selects the cut angle. Lobe Detection Settings Beam Width Power Reduction Level Selects the beam width definition for the main lobe. Minimum Side Lobe Detection Level Selects the beam width definition for the side lobes.

Plot Settings Tab Use this tab to configure the plot settings. Window Setting Description Range and Scale Display Range Selects the range of the data to display. For example, a range of 30 dB indicates that the graphs display 30 dB below the maximum number. 3D Plot Scale Color code for 3D graphs and heat map. Manual 3D Plot Controls Azimuth Camera view settings. Elevation Viewing Distance Cut Analysis Plot Show Plot Legend Graph visual settings. Invert Y-Axis Displays the Y data inverted.