Performing System Calibration

Use the RF System Calibration Assistant to perform a full system calibration on all the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture hardware components.

NI recommends performing system calibration in any of the following situations:

After any module in the chassis is installed, uninstalled, or moved

After inter-module cabling has been changed, reconnected, or repositioned

After changing controllers, computers, or reinstalling software

After self-calibration is performed on the individual instruments

The following equipment is required for the system calibration procedure:

PXIe-5831 Vector Signal Transceiver and mmRH-5582 mmWave Radio Head

Vector Signal Transceiver and mmWave Radio Head Rohde & Schwarz NRP50S Power Meter

Note The Rohde & Schwarz NRP50S Power Meter requires software that is not included with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software. Install the power meter driver software before you complete the following steps.