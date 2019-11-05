Getting Started with Step-by-Step Position Sweeping

With step-by-step position sweeping, sweeping is exclusively controlled by the test execution engine which consumes a list of predefined positions and sequentially performs a measurement at each point.

Step-by-step position sweeping consists of the following typical process flow:

Move the positioner to the desired position

Set up your DUT

Set up the instrument

Take the measurement

Repeat the setup and measurement for each position

Complete the following actions before getting started with step-by-step position sweeping.

Verify that the hardware connections are configured as specified in Verifying Hardware Connections.

Remove the laser alignment fixture.

Use the mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP to verify that your DUT can move in all directions without collision.

to verify that your DUT can move in all directions without collision. Configure TestStand to include the following search paths, including subdirectories, in the search directories: C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2018\user.lib\OTA Test C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2018\instr.lib C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2018\vi.lib\RFmx

Configure TestStand to call LabVIEW Development System (64-bit).

Complete the following steps to perform a full antenna pattern test step-by-step.

Navigate to C:\Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments\TestStand 2019 (64-bit)\Examples\OTA Test\Sequences and open the CSV settings file, Step_by_Step_TRP.csv . Verify that the individual modules are named correctly in MAX. If the names do not match, either change the name in MAX to match the file or change the file to match your MAX settings. Open the Step_by_Step_TRP.seq TestStand sequence, located at C:\Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments\TestStand 2019 (64-bit)\Examples\OTA Test\Sequences . Run the sequence. Notice Verify that nothing interferes with the motion of the positioner. The sequence triggers motion which may cause damage if anything interferes with the positioner. 20 minutes collecting data at 5° intervals in both azimuth and elevation.

Use the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer to visualize the data in the CSV file that is created in the Results folder, located in the same directory as the Sequences folder.

Your system is fully operational if the sequence finishes without error and you can display a 3D antenna pattern from the antenna. To verify the accuracy of the test, refer to Performing System Calibration.