Software Overview

The mmWave OTA Validation Test Software comprises the following components for interfacing and controlling the mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber and instrumentation.
Use the mmWave OTA Test Configuration UI open-source LabVIEW graphical user interface (GUI) to configure connection settings and measurement and sweeping parameters in the test matrix file.
Use the installed TestStand template sequences to run the configuration files that you create with the mmWave OTA Test Configuration UI. The template sequences control all aspects of your OTA test and are open-source to enable customization of your test plan.
Use the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer to complete offline analysis of the test data for antenna measurements.
Use the mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP to control the movement of the positioner.
The 3GPP standard for OTA test of 5G NR DUTs requires making power measurements in a spherical grid around the DUT. This process can take a significant amount of time due to the large number of points to test, the movement of the DUT positioner, and coordination with the measurement equipment. NI provides two modes of operation for the positioner: Step-by-Step Position Sweeping and Autonomous Position Sweeping.
Use the OTAMI LabVIEW interface to store your measurements and compute the most common OTA measurements:
|Measurements
|Visualizations
Use the LabVIEW plugin interfaces to customize and adapt the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture for your testing environment. To enable the highest degree of customization, NI provides the source code for the plugins. The following plugins are installed with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software.
Use RFmx SpecAn and RFmx NR for compliant 3GPP 5G NR measurements and spectrum measurements. You can also use the RFmx SpecAn SFP or RFmx NR SFP to control the instrumentation.