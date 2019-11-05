File Format for Measurement Results

Last Modified: October 31, 2019
You must save your measurement results as a CSV file to load them into the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer.
Figure 1. Example File Format
Elevation and Azimuth—Plot the measurement data with the values in these columns.
Frequency—Populate this column with a valid number.
BeamNumber—Customize the value of this column based on the antenna plugin.
Polarization—Use either 0 (H-Plane) or 1 (E-Plane) as the value of this column.
Each of the remaining columns corresponds to a measurement. The mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture uses TXPower and EVM measurements in the example, but these can be expanded to any other measurement that your application requires.
