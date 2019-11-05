mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP

The mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP allows you to quickly manipulate the positioner.

You can complete the following tasks with the mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP:

Move the azimuth or elevation independently

Configure a sweep in both azimuth and elevation

Configure the Absolute Zero location of the positioner for antenna alignment

You can access the mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»OTA Test»Positioner»mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP.

Figure 1. mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP Environment