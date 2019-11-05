The mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP allows you to quickly manipulate the positioner.
You can complete the following tasks with the mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP:
-
Move the azimuth or elevation independently
-
Configure a sweep in both azimuth and elevation
-
Configure the Absolute Zero location of the positioner for antenna alignment
You can access the mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP at .
Figure 1.
mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP Environment
-
XML Configuration—Browse to the file location of the XML configuration you want to load. Leave the field blank to automatically detect the file location.
-
Positioner Type—Select the positioner used with your configuration.
-
Azimuth—Select a value to set the desired azimuth of the positioner.
-
Elevation—Select a value to set the desired elevation of the positioner.
-
Move Home—Move the positioner back to the configured absolute home location.
-
Stop/Exit—Stop all motion of the positioner and exit the SFP.
-
Start Sweep—Start a sweep.
-
Settings—Configure the absolute azimuth and elevation of the positioner. Select the Set Absolute Home button to save the current location as the new home position (0,0).
-
Sweeps—Configure a sweep.
-
Connected—Reconnect to the positioner if the connection is lost. The SFP attempts to connect to the positioner at startup.