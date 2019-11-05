mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture Manual

The mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture integrates mmWave signal generation and analysis instrumentation, an anechoic chamber, a positioner, and positioner control, providing the ability to measure the complete radiated field of the DUT in all transmitting directions.

This manual contains hardware and software information, including step-by-step procedures and basic information about how to begin using the mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber and instrumentation with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software.