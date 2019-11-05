Home Support NI Product Manuals mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture

mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture Manual

    Last Modified: October 31, 2019

    The mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture integrates mmWave signal generation and analysis instrumentation, an anechoic chamber, a positioner, and positioner control, providing the ability to measure the complete radiated field of the DUT in all transmitting directions.

    This manual contains hardware and software information, including step-by-step procedures and basic information about how to begin using the mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber and instrumentation with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software.

    spd-note-notice
    Notice  

    The protection provided by this equipment may be impaired if it is used in a manner not described in the documentation.

