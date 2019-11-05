The OTA Measurement Interface (OTAMI) is the primary interface for your measurement data. Use the OTAMI to store measurements, import and export measurement data, and post-process your measurement results.
Note
OTAMI cannot be used to interact with the system components, positioner, or DUT.
OTAMI Features
-
Calculates measurement results for the following measurements: TRP, Peak EIRP, Gain, HPBW, FNBW, Pattern Cuts
-
Provides measurement data for results visualization
-
Adds measurements on-the-fly during sequence execution or import from measurements in a CSV file
-
Exports measurement data into a CSV file
-
Provides fast data storage and retrieval