OTA Measurement Interface

    Last Modified: October 31, 2019

    The OTA Measurement Interface (OTAMI) is the primary interface for your measurement data. Use the OTAMI to store measurements, import and export measurement data, and post-process your measurement results.

    OTAMI cannot be used to interact with the system components, positioner, or DUT.

    OTAMI Features

    • Calculates measurement results for the following measurements: TRP, Peak EIRP, Gain, HPBW, FNBW, Pattern Cuts
    • Provides measurement data for results visualization
    • Adds measurements on-the-fly during sequence execution or import from measurements in a CSV file
    • Exports measurement data into a CSV file
    • Provides fast data storage and retrieval

