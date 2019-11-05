Operating the Chamber

You must complete the following actions when operating the chamber.

Notice The leakage current from the EMI AC filter inside the chamber may cause certain residual current circuit breakers (RCCB) to trip. Use the external isolator provided with the chamber if you are connecting the chamber to an RCCB.

Power On and Reset the Chamber

Complete either of the following actions after you power on the chamber.

If the key switch is set to Manual, press the Reset button.

If the key switch is set to Auto, close the chamber door, then press the Reset button.

Opening the Chamber Door During Operation

It is important that the chamber door remain closed when you are performing a test. If the key switch is set to Auto and you open the door during operation, all movement in the chamber stops and you must press Reset to return the chamber to the default state. No action is required if the key switch is set to Manual and you open and close the door during operation.