You must complete the following actions when operating the chamber.
Complete either of the following actions after you power on the chamber.
It is important that the chamber door remain closed when you are performing a test. If the key switch is set to Auto and you open the door during operation, all movement in the chamber stops and you must press Reset to return the chamber to the default state. No action is required if the key switch is set to Manual and you open and close the door during operation.