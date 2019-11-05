Refer to the topics in this section to get started using the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture. Complete the tasks in the following table in sequential order to ensure your system is ready for use.
|Step
|Task
|Where to Go
|1
|Verify external chamber and instrument connections.
|External Connections
|2
|Verify internal chamber cable connections and attach antennas.
|Internal Connections
|3
|Align the measurement and reference antennas.
|Aligning the Antennas
|4
|Calibrate the system.
|Performing System Calibration
|5
|Perform a full antenna pattern test.
|Getting Started with Step-by-Step Position Sweeping
|6
|Perform a fast full antenna pattern test.
|Getting Started With Autonomous Position Sweeping