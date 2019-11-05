What You Need to Get Started

The following items are required to operate the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture.
Depending on your application, you may require a different variation of the items listed below. Contact the NI services personnel contracted on your project to help you determine which variation your application requires.
Required Hardware Components
-
mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber
-
Laser Alignment Kit
-
Dual-Polarized Measurement Antenna Fixture
-
DRH50 Dual Ridge Horn Antenna Fixture
-
mmWave OTA Validation Accessories Kit
-
PXIe-6361 Multifunction I/O Module
-
SHC68-C68-RDIO2 Digital Cable
-
Dual-Polarized Measurement Antenna
-
DRH50 Dual Ridge Horn Antenna
-
3 dB 2.4 mm attenuator (x4)
-
1.85 mm (m)-to-1.85 mm (m) cable, 8 in. (x4)
-
2.4 mm (m)-to-2.4 mm (m) cable, 48 in. (x2)
-
2.4 mm (m)-to-2.4 mm (m) flexible cable, 48 in. (x2)
-
Ethernet cable
-
SMA (m)-to-SMA (m) cable, 48 in. (x4)
-
SMA (f)-to-2.4 mm (m) adapter
Required Instrumentation
-
PXIe-5831 Vector Signal Transceiver—IF and mmWave instrument configuration with two mmRH-5582 modules (direct TRX ports only)
-
PXIe-1092 or PXIe-1095 PXI Chassis
-
PXI Express embedded controller or MXI controller system that meets the system requirements specified in the chassis documentation.
-
AC power cable
Optional Items
-
A 0.9 N · m (8 lb · in.) calibrated torque wrench, 5/16 in. (NI part number 751120-01).
Required Software
You must install the following software to use the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture. NI recommends installing application software before installing the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software.
-
mmWave OTA Validation Test Software
-
TestStand
-
LabVIEW
-
RFmx SpecAn
-
RFmx NR
Note
Refer to the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software Readme for more information about compatible software versions.
Required Software for Instrumentation
The following instruments require specific drivers that are not installed with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software. Refer to the instrument documentation available at ni.com/manuals for more information about installing required driver software.