What You Need to Get Started

The following items are required to operate the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture.

Depending on your application, you may require a different variation of the items listed below. Contact the NI services personnel contracted on your project to help you determine which variation your application requires.

Required Hardware Components

mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber Laser Alignment Kit Dual-Polarized Measurement Antenna Fixture DRH50 Dual Ridge Horn Antenna Fixture

mmWave OTA Validation Accessories Kit PXIe-6361 Multifunction I/O Module SHC68-C68-RDIO2 Digital Cable Dual-Polarized Measurement Antenna DRH50 Dual Ridge Horn Antenna 3 dB 2.4 mm attenuator (x4) 1.85 mm (m)-to- 1.85 mm (m) cable, 8 in. (x4) 2.4 mm (m)-to- 2.4 mm (m) cable, 48 in. (x2) 2.4 mm (m)-to- 2.4 mm (m) flexible cable, 48 in. (x2) Ethernet cable SMA (m)-to-SMA (m) cable, 48 in. (x4) SMA (f)-to- 2.4 mm (m) adapter



Required Instrumentation

PXIe-5831 Vector Signal Transceiver—IF and mmWave instrument configuration with two mmRH-5582 modules (direct TRX ports only)

Vector Signal Transceiver—IF and mmWave instrument configuration with two modules (direct TRX ports only) PXIe-1092 or PXIe-1095 PXI Chassis

or PXI Chassis PXI Express embedded controller or MXI controller system that meets the system requirements specified in the chassis documentation.

AC power cable

Optional Items

A 0.9 N · m ( 8 lb · in. ) calibrated torque wrench, 5/16 in. (NI part number 751120-01).

Required Software

You must install the following software to use the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture. NI recommends installing application software before installing the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software.

mmWave OTA Validation Test Software

TestStand

LabVIEW

RFmx SpecAn

RFmx NR

Note Refer to the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software Readme for more information about compatible software versions.

Required Software for Instrumentation

The following instruments require specific drivers that are not installed with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software. Refer to the instrument documentation available at ni.com/manuals for more information about installing required driver software.