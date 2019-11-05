External Connections

Ensure that all required instrumentation is properly configured with the mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber before use.

Note The following figure does not show the PXIe-5831 installed in the chassis or the required connections between the PXIe-5831 and mmRH-5582 . Refer to the PXIe-5831 Getting Started Guide at ni.com/manuals to verify that the PXIe-5831 and all mmRH-5582 modules are properly interconnected.

Refer to the PXIe-6361 and the PXIe-1092 or PXIe-1095 documentation at ni.com/manuals for detailed installation instructions.

The following figure shows a properly configured mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber connected to the required instrumentation.