External Connections

    Last Modified: October 31, 2019

    Ensure that all required instrumentation is properly configured with the mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber before use.

    • The following figure does not show the PXIe-5831 installed in the chassis or the required connections between the PXIe-5831 and mmRH-5582. Refer to the PXIe-5831 Getting Started Guide at ni.com/manuals to verify that the PXIe-5831 and all mmRH-5582 modules are properly interconnected.
    • Refer to the PXIe-6361 and the PXIe-1092 or PXIe-1095 documentation at ni.com/manuals for detailed installation instructions.

    The following figure shows a properly configured mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber connected to the required instrumentation.

    Figure Callout Connection
    1 The first mmRH-5582 module, RF0, connects to the PXIe-5831 (not pictured).
    2 The second mmRH-5582 module, RF1, connects to the PXIe-5831 (not pictured).
    3 A 3 dB attenuator connects to the first connected mmRH-5582 TRX Port 0, which then connects to the chamber top bulkhead 1A port using an 8 in. 1.85 mm-to-1.85 mm cable.
    4 A 3 dB attenuator connects to the first mmRH-5582 module TRX Port 1, which then connects to the chamber top bulkhead 2A port using an 8 in. 1.85 mm-to-1.85 mm cable.
    5 A 3 dB attenuator connects to the second mmRH-5582 module TRX Port 0, which then connects to the chamber rear bulkhead 1A port using a 48 in. 2.4 mm-to-2.4 mm cable.
    6 A 3 dB attenuator connects to the second mmRH-5582 module TRX Port 1, which then connects to the chamber rear bulkhead 2A port using a 48 in. 2.4 mm-to-2.4 mm cable.
    7 The PXIe-6361 Connector 0 connects to the chamber control panel VHDCI connection using the SHC68-C68-RDIO2 digital cable.
    8 The PXI chassis Ethernet connects to the chamber control panel Ethernet connection.

