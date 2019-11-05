External Connections

Ensure that all required instrumentation is properly configured with the mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber before use.
The following figure shows a properly configured mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber connected to the required instrumentation.
|Figure Callout
|Connection
|1
|The first mmRH-5582 module, RF0, connects to the PXIe-5831 (not pictured).
|2
|The second mmRH-5582 module, RF1, connects to the PXIe-5831 (not pictured).
|3
|A 3 dB attenuator connects to the first connected mmRH-5582 TRX Port 0, which then connects to the chamber top bulkhead 1A port using an 8 in. 1.85 mm-to-1.85 mm cable.
|4
|A 3 dB attenuator connects to the first mmRH-5582 module TRX Port 1, which then connects to the chamber top bulkhead 2A port using an 8 in. 1.85 mm-to-1.85 mm cable.
|5
|A 3 dB attenuator connects to the second mmRH-5582 module TRX Port 0, which then connects to the chamber rear bulkhead 1A port using a 48 in. 2.4 mm-to-2.4 mm cable.
|6
|A 3 dB attenuator connects to the second mmRH-5582 module TRX Port 1, which then connects to the chamber rear bulkhead 2A port using a 48 in. 2.4 mm-to-2.4 mm cable.
|7
|The PXIe-6361 Connector 0 connects to the chamber control panel VHDCI connection using the SHC68-C68-RDIO2 digital cable.
|8
|The PXI chassis Ethernet connects to the chamber control panel Ethernet connection.