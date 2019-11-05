Home Support NI Product Manuals mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture

Table Of Contents

mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber Exterior

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: October 31, 2019

    Top Bulkhead

    spd-note-notice
    Notice  

    To avoid damage to chamber connectors, connect only cables that have the correct connector type.

    Table 1. Connector Descriptions
    Connector Connector Type Use
    1A through 4A 2.4 mm Connects to the measurement antenna for horizontal and vertical polarization. Ports 3A and 4A are reserved for applications that use multiple antennas.
    1B through 4B 2.92 mm Reserved for applications ≤40 GHz. The mmWave OTA Validation Accessories Kit includes only 2.4 mm cables.

    Side Control Panel


    Table 2. Connector Descriptions
    Connector Connector Type Use
    VHDCI VHDCI Connects to the PXIe-6361 Multifunction I/O Module VHDCI connector for data acquisition of the state of the positioner. This is required for autonomous operation.
    RJ45-1 RJ45 Connects to the Ethernet port 1 on the PXI controller to control the positioner.
    USB2.0-1 USB Reserved for internal use.
    VGA VGA Reserved for internal use.
    E-Stop Stops all motion within the chamber immediately.
    Reset Resets the chamber to the default operational state.
    A — M (Automatic or Manual) Key Switch Overrides the automatic lock feature on the exterior of the chamber door when set to Manual. NI does not recommend using the override feature during normal operation.

    Rear Bulkhead


    Table 3. Connector Descriptions
    Connector Connector Type Use
    DC RF Filter Eight 4A 24 V filtered DC connectors, 5.08 mm (8 position) Supplies power to the DUT or other internal DC needs.
    Thermal T Type (x2) Thermocouple Monitors two different temperatures inside the chamber.
    1A through 2A 2.4 mm Reserved for system calibration and DUTs with >40 GHz inputs.
    1B through 2B 2.92 mm Reserved for DUTs with ≤40 GHz inputs.
    USB 3.0 USB Supplies a filtered USB connection into the chamber for any DUT needs. Use the USB 3.0, 1.5 m maximum length cable included in the chamber shipping kit to connect the chamber to your PC.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Use the AC switch on the rear of the chamber to power on the system.

    Related Topics

    Recently Viewed Topics