mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber Exterior

Top Bulkhead
Notice
To avoid damage to chamber connectors, connect only cables that have the correct connector type.
Table 1. Connector Descriptions
|Connector
|Connector Type
|Use
|1A through 4A
|2.4 mm
|Connects to the measurement antenna for horizontal and vertical polarization. Ports 3A and 4A are reserved for applications that use multiple antennas.
|1B through 4B
|2.92 mm
|Reserved for applications ≤40 GHz. The mmWave OTA Validation Accessories Kit includes only 2.4 mm cables.
Side Control Panel
Table 2. Connector Descriptions
|Connector
|Connector Type
|Use
|VHDCI
|VHDCI
| Connects to the PXIe-6361 Multifunction I/O Module VHDCI connector for data acquisition of the state of the positioner. This is required for autonomous operation.
|RJ45-1
|RJ45
|Connects to the Ethernet port 1 on the PXI controller to control the positioner.
|USB2.0-1
|USB
|Reserved for internal use.
|VGA
|VGA
|Reserved for internal use.
|E-Stop
|—
|Stops all motion within the chamber immediately.
|Reset
|—
|Resets the chamber to the default operational state.
|A — M (Automatic or Manual)
|Key Switch
|Overrides the automatic lock feature on the exterior of the chamber door when set to Manual. NI does not recommend using the override feature during normal operation.
Rear Bulkhead
Table 3. Connector Descriptions
|Connector
|Connector Type
|Use
|DC RF Filter
| Eight 4A 24 V filtered DC connectors, 5.08 mm (8 position)
| Supplies power to the DUT or other internal DC needs.
|Thermal T Type (x2)
|Thermocouple
|Monitors two different temperatures inside the chamber.
|1A through 2A
|2.4 mm
| Reserved for system calibration and DUTs with >40 GHz inputs.
|1B through 2B
|2.92 mm
| Reserved for DUTs with ≤40 GHz inputs.
|USB 3.0
|USB
| Supplies a filtered USB connection into the chamber for any DUT needs. Use the USB 3.0, 1.5 m maximum length cable included in the chamber shipping kit to connect the chamber to your PC.
Note
Use the AC switch on the rear of the chamber to power on the system.