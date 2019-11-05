mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber Exterior

VHDCI VHDCI Connects to the PXIe-6361 Multifunction I/O Module VHDCI connector for data acquisition of the state of the positioner. This is required for autonomous operation.

RJ45-1 RJ45 Connects to the Ethernet port 1 on the PXI controller to control the positioner.

USB2.0-1 USB Reserved for internal use.

VGA VGA Reserved for internal use.

E-Stop — Stops all motion within the chamber immediately.

Reset — Resets the chamber to the default operational state.