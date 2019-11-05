Home Support NI Product Manuals mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture

Connecting the Chamber to a Client PC

    Last Modified: October 31, 2019

    Connect the mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber to a client PC using a direct connection.

    Tip  

    For best results, dedicate one Ethernet port for the communication and connect the Ethernet cable from that port directly to the client PC to avoid slow hubs or switches.

    Note  

    The Ethernet port on the client PC must use the same subnet as the host chamber. For example, if you use the default fixed IP address for the chamber (192.168.2.10), use 192.168.2.1 for the client PC. If you are connecting multiple clients to the host chamber through a switch, each client must have a unique IP address on the same subnet as the host.

    Verify the Connection

    To verify that the chamber is connected to the client PC, open a Command Prompt window and enter "ping 192.168.2.10".

