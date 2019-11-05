Connecting the Chamber to a Client PC

Connect the mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber to a client PC using a direct connection.
The Ethernet port on the client PC must use the same subnet as the host chamber. For example, if you use the default fixed IP address for the chamber (192.168.2.10), use 192.168.2.1 for the client PC. If you are connecting multiple clients to the host chamber through a switch, each client must have a unique IP address on the same subnet as the host.
To verify that the chamber is connected to the client PC, open a Command Prompt window and enter "ping 192.168.2.10".