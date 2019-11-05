Attaching the Measurement Antenna

Mount the measurement antenna to the measurement antenna fixture as shown in the following figure. Measurement Antenna Fixture Alignment Knob Alignment Knob Measurement Antenna 1.85 mm (m)-to-1.85 mm (m) Cable, 8 in. 1.85 mm (m)-to-1.85 mm (m) Cable, 8 in.

Connect one end of two 1.85 mm (m)-to- 1.85 mm (m) cables to the interior chamber top bulkhead 1A and 2A ports.

Connect the opposite end of the cable connected to the interior chamber top bulkhead 1A port to port H on the antenna.