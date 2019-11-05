Attaching the Measurement Antenna

Last Modified: October 31, 2019
-
Mount the measurement antenna to the measurement antenna fixture as shown in the following figure.
- Measurement Antenna Fixture
- Alignment Knob
- Alignment Knob
- Measurement Antenna
- 1.85 mm (m)-to-1.85 mm (m) Cable, 8 in.
- 1.85 mm (m)-to-1.85 mm (m) Cable, 8 in.
-
Connect one end of two 1.85 mm (m)-to-1.85 mm (m) cables to the interior chamber top bulkhead 1A and 2A ports.
-
Connect the opposite end of the cable connected to the interior chamber top bulkhead 1A port to port H on the antenna.
-
Connect the opposite end of the cable connected to the interior chamber top bulkhead 2A port to port V on the antenna.
Recently Viewed Topics