Aligning the Antennas

Antenna alignment improves the repeatability and accuracy of your test. The reference antenna data assumes that the antennas are perfectly aligned, so alignment must be performed for each antenna setup.

Figure 1. Reference Antenna Pointing Misalignment

To minimize the measurement uncertainty introduced by improper antenna alignment, complete the following steps before performing system calibration.

Secure the laser alignment fixture to the measurement antenna fixture using an Allen wrench to tighten the screws and alignment pins on the fixture. Allen Screw Laser Alignment Fixture Calibration Laser Attach the calibration laser to the laser alignment fixture and plug the laser USB cable into the USB port inside the chamber. Use the alignment knobs on the measurement antenna fixture to move the measurement antenna horizontally and vertically until the laser cross hits the center of the reference antenna. When the laser cross hits the center of the reference antenna, the measurement antenna is aligned. Attach the reference antenna laser to the reference antenna fixture and plug the reference antenna laser USB cable into the USB port inside the chamber. Use the mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP to move the laser until it is aligned to the center of the measurement antenna fixture. When the laser cross hits the center of the measurement antenna fixture, add 90° to the current Elevation number and click the Set Absolute Home button on the Settings tab in the mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP . The position is saved in the chamber and remains after restarting the system. Unplug the calibration laser USB cable from the USB port. Remove the laser alignment fixture from the measurement antenna fixture.

After antenna alignment is complete, you can perform system calibration and determine all the path losses in the system.