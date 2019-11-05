Advanced System Calibration Settings

Refer to the following section for more information about configuring advanced system calibration settings in the NI RF System Calibration Assistant Configurator window.

Note NI recommends that you familiarize yourself with the following settings before making changes to the default settings.

Generator Paths

The power meter measures one signal generator (SG) path. The Generator Paths window provides an example of how the SG system calibration works. The SG path is connected to the reference antenna to calibrate the path loss on the system.

You can add as many paths as your application needs for your specific configuration. However, this manual contains information about configuring the SG paths for OTA only.

Generator Calibration Settings

The frequency spacing settings, including levels at which to calibrate, are selected by default. For OTA, it is important to use same level as the level used in the Analyzer Calibration Settings window to maintain the same RF state of the instrument.

Analyzer Paths

The analyzer measures two signal analyzer (SA) paths. The reference antenna (RA) values are de-embedded so the SA path loss includes the loss between the end of the RA and the SA instrument.

Analyzer Calibration Settings

The frequency spacing settings, including levels at which to calibrate, are selected by default. For OTA, it is important to set the reference level low enough to get low variation.