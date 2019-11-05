Home Support NI Product Manuals mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture

    The mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture provides an integrated solution for testing 5G New Radio (NR) devices that operate in the frequency range 2 (FR2) mmWave bands. The mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber combined with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software provides a customizable solution that simplifies and accelerates characterization and validation of 5G NR mmWave DUTs over-the-air (OTA).

    Finding Documentation for the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture

    Use the links in the following table to discover the available online documentation for the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture.

    Tip  

    Several of the following documents are also available as PDFs. Select the Browse Documentation PDFs button on this page to discover PDFs available for download.

    Document Contents
    mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture Manual
    mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture Datasheet
    • I/O characteristics
    • Power requirements
    • Physical characteristics
    • Safety voltages
    • Safety and environmental specifications
    mmWave OTA Validation Test Software Readme Contains installation instructions, required software and compatibility information, installed software locations, and new features.
    mmWave OTA Validation Test Software Known Issues Contains the known issues with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software.

    Finding Documentation for Instrumentation

    Use the following links to find documentation for the instrumentation used with the mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber, including getting started guides, specifications, and online help.

    Downloading Software

    Use the following links to download the required software for use with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture.

    Application Software LabVIEW
    TestStand
    mmWave OTA Validation Test Software Available for download only through NI Package Manager.
    RFmx RFmx SpecAn
    RFmx NR

