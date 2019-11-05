The mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture provides an integrated solution for testing 5G New Radio (NR) devices that operate in the frequency range 2 (FR2) mmWave bands. The mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber combined with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software provides a customizable solution that simplifies and accelerates characterization and validation of 5G NR mmWave DUTs over-the-air (OTA).
Use the links in the following table to discover the available online documentation for the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture.
|Document
|Contents
|mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture Manual
|
|mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture Datasheet
|mmWave OTA Validation Test Software Readme
|Contains installation instructions, required software and compatibility information, installed software locations, and new features.
|mmWave OTA Validation Test Software Known Issues
|Contains the known issues with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software.
Use the following links to find documentation for the instrumentation used with the mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber, including getting started guides, specifications, and online help.
Use the following links to download the required software for use with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture.
|Application Software
|LabVIEW
|TestStand
|mmWave OTA Validation Test Software
|Available for download only through NI Package Manager.
|RFmx
|RFmx SpecAn
|RFmx NR