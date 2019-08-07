TCP Listen (G Dataflow)

service name

The name you want to associate with the port number that this node is listening for connections on.

If you specify a service name, this node registers the service name and the associated port number with the NI Service Locator. A client can then use this service name to query the NI Service Locator for the port number associated with that service name. By using registered service names, clients can establish connections with the server without specifying a port number.

What Is the NI Service Locator? The NI Service Locator stores a list of registered service names and returns a corresponding port number to clients that query for a particular service name. A client can use a service name to query the NI Service Locator and obtain the port number associated with that service name. Thus, a client does not need to know the port number of a registered service in order to request that service. The NI Service Locator runs as a background service and requires no user interaction.