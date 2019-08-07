Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

String to IP Address (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Converts a string representation of an IPv4 address or hostname to an unsigned numeric representation of that IP address.

If the input is a hostname, this node performs a Domain Name System (DNS) query for the IPv4 address or addresses that map to that hostname.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

name

The string representation of the IPv4 address or hostname you want to convert. If this input is empty, this node returns the IPv4 address of the current machine.

If the input is a hostname, this node performs a Domain Name System (DNS) query for the IPv4 address or addresses that map to that hostname.

datatype_icon

net address

The unsigned numeric representation of the IPv4 address.

To return an array of IPv4 addresses, select the Multiple Output checkbox in the Item tab.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics