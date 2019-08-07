String to IP Address (G Dataflow)

Converts a string representation of an IPv4 address or hostname to an unsigned numeric representation of that IP address.
If the input is a hostname, this node performs a Domain Name System (DNS) query for the IPv4 address or addresses that map to that hostname.
The string representation of the IPv4 address or hostname you want to convert. If this input is empty, this node returns the IPv4 address of the current machine.
The unsigned numeric representation of the IPv4 address.
To return an array of IPv4 addresses, select the Multiple Output checkbox in the Item tab.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application