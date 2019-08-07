Square Root (G Dataflow)

Computes the square root of an input value.
This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, arrays of clusters of numbers, and waveforms.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
The square root of the input value.
Behavior with Various x Input Types
square root is a double-precision, floating-point number if x is an integer.
If x is less than 0, sqrt(x) is not a number (NaN), unless x is complex. When x is complex, this node defines the magnitude and phase with the following equations:
where |x| is the magnitude of x and arg(x) is the phase of x:
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application