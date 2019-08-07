Square Root (G Dataflow)

square root is a double-precision, floating-point number if x is an integer.

If x is less than 0, sqrt(x) is not a number (NaN), unless x is complex. When x is complex, this node defines the magnitude and phase with the following equations:

sqrt ( x ) = | x |

arg ⁡ ( sqrt ( x ) ) = arg ⁡ ( x ) 2

where |x| is the magnitude of x and arg(x) is the phase of x:

| x | = a 2 + b 2