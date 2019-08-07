Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Square Root (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Computes the square root of an input value.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

x

An input to this operation.

This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, arrays of clusters of numbers, and waveforms.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

square root

The square root of the input value.

Behavior with Various x Input Types

square root is a double-precision, floating-point number if x is an integer.

If x is less than 0, sqrt(x) is not a number (NaN), unless x is complex. When x is complex, this node defines the magnitude and phase with the following equations:

sqrt ( x ) = | x |
arg ( sqrt ( x ) ) = arg ( x ) 2

where |x| is the magnitude of x and arg(x) is the phase of x:

| x | = a 2 + b 2
arg ( x ) = arctan 2 ( b , a )

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

