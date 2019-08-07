Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Sound Input Clear (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Stops acquisition of data, clears the buffer, returns the task ID to the default state, and clears the resources associated with the task ID. When you run this node, you can no longer use the task ID because this node removes all resources associated with the task ID.

Programming Patterns

To create a task ID, use the Sound Input Configure node and wire the task ID output to the input of this node.

task ID

Reference to the configured sound device you want to manipulate or input.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs. Unlike most nodes, this node runs normally even if an error occurs before this node runs.

Default: no error

error out

Error information.

Unlike most nodes, this node runs normally even if error in contains an error.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

