Sound Input Clear (G Dataflow)

Stops acquisition of data, clears the buffer, returns the task ID to the default state, and clears the resources associated with the task ID. When you run this node, you can no longer use the task ID because this node removes all resources associated with the task ID.
To create a task ID, use the Sound Input Configure node and wire the task ID output to the input of this node.
Reference to the configured sound device you want to manipulate or input.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs. Unlike most nodes, this node runs normally even if an error occurs before this node runs.
Default: no error
Error information.
Unlike most nodes, this node runs normally even if error in contains an error.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application