Sound File Open (Sound File Read Open) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Opens a .wav file for reading.

sound file

Absolute path to the .wav file.

If the path is empty or invalid, the node returns an error in error out.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

reference

Reference to the .wav file specified by sound file. You can pass reference to other Sound Files nodes to interact with the .wav file.

error out

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

This node can return the following error codes.

4805 Could not find the sound file.
Note  

This is not a comprehensive list of errors this node can return.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

