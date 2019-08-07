Sound File Read (I32) (G Dataflow)

Reads 32-bit signed integer numeric data from a .wav file into an array of waveforms.

The Y component of the waveform this node returns is an array of signed 32-bit integers.

Note This node retrieves only uncompressed .wav files. Read .wav files in chunks to avoid using large amounts of memory.

Programming Patterns

To create a sound file reference, use the Sound File Open node and wire the absolute path of a .wav file to the sound file input. Then, wire the reference output of Sound File Open to the input of this node.