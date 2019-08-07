Sound File Read (I32) (G Dataflow)

Reads 32-bit signed integer numeric data from a .wav file into an array of waveforms.
The Y component of the waveform this node returns is an array of signed 32-bit integers.
To create a sound file reference, use the Sound File Open node and wire the absolute path of a .wav file to the sound file input. Then, wire the reference output of Sound File Open to the input of this node.
Number of samples per channel to read from the file.
Default: -1—Specifies all samples.
Reference to the .wav file in memory.
The position at which the read operation begins, together with position offset.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Absolute
|0
|
Starts the operation at the beginning of the file plus position offset, so the offset is relative to the beginning of the file.
|Relative
|1
|
Starts the operation at the current location of the file mark plus position offset.
Default: Relative
The position at which the read operation begins away from position mode, in units of samples.
Default: 0
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Reference to the .wav file specified by reference in.
Any sound data read from the file. For multi-channel sound data, data is an array of waveforms where each element of the array is a single channel.
The new location of the file marker relative to the beginning of the file, in units of samples.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application