Set Permissions (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Sets the owner, group, and permissions of the file or folder you specify.

permissions

New permissions setting for the file or folder.

path

File or folder whose access rights you want to change.

new owner

New owner for the file or folder. If new owner is an empty string, the node does not set the owner.

new group

New group for the file or folder. If new group is an empty string, the node does not set the group.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

path out

path unchanged.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Preserving the Current Settings of the File or Folder You Specify

If you do not specify new owner, new group, or permissions, this node returns the current settings unchanged.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

