Set Permissions (G Dataflow)

Sets the owner, group, and permissions of the file or folder you specify.
New permissions setting for the file or folder.
File or folder whose access rights you want to change.
New owner for the file or folder. If new owner is an empty string, the node does not set the owner.
New group for the file or folder. If new group is an empty string, the node does not set the group.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
path unchanged.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
If you do not specify new owner, new group, or permissions, this node returns the current settings unchanged.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application