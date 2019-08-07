Sequence Structure (G Dataflow)

Consists of one or more subdiagrams, or frames, that execute sequentially. Use the Sequence Structure to ensure that a subdiagram executes before or after another subdiagram.

Dataflow for the Sequence Structure differs from dataflow for other structures. Frames in a Sequence Structure execute from left to right and when all data values wired to a frame are available. The data leaves each frame as the frame finishes executing. This means the input of one frame can depend on the output of another frame.