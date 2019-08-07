Sequence Structure (G Dataflow)

Consists of one or more subdiagrams, or frames, that execute sequentially. Use the Sequence Structure to ensure that a subdiagram executes before or after another subdiagram.
Dataflow for the Sequence Structure differs from dataflow for other structures. Frames in a Sequence Structure execute from left to right and when all data values wired to a frame are available. The data leaves each frame as the frame finishes executing. This means the input of one frame can depend on the output of another frame.
You cannot drag tunnels across the frames of a Sequence Structure.
Dataflow dependencies between nodes automatically establish sequential execution in your code. Wherever possible, attempt to control the dataflow of your VI by establishing data dependency or using flow-through parameters instead of a Sequence Structure to avoid using unnecessary device resources.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: All devices (only within an optimized FPGA VI)
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application