Search/Split String (G Dataflow)

The position of the search string/char in the string. If there is no match, this output returns -1.

The search string and all subsequent characters in the string. If the node does not find the search string, this output returns an empty string.

Portion of the string before the search string or before the offset if the search string is unwired. If the node does not find the search string, this output returns the entire string.

Number of characters into the string at which the node begins searching. The offset of the first character in the string is 0. If the offset is unwired or less than 0, the node interprets the offset as 0.

The string or character to search for in the input string. If you do not wire this input or it contains an empty string, the function splits the string at the specified offset.

Reducing Performance Burden

Characters in UTF-8 can be multiple bytes so string nodes count the number of characters in a string instead of jumping to a point in memory. Since the length and offset parameters are in units of characters, avoid nesting this node with large strings because that can create exponential functions that carry a higher performance burden.