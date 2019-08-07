Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Search/Split String (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: January 25, 2019

Divides a single string into two substrings.

This node searches a string for the string or character in search string/char and splits the string when it finds a match. This node returns two strings: the substring before the match, and the match plus the rest of the original string.

string

The input string the node searches or splits.

search string/char

The string or character to search for in the input string. If you do not wire this input or it contains an empty string, the function splits the string at the specified offset.

Default: -

offset

Number of characters into the string at which the node begins searching. The offset of the first character in the string is 0. If the offset is unwired or less than 0, the node interprets the offset as 0.

substring before match

Portion of the string before the search string or before the offset if the search string is unwired. If the node does not find the search string, this output returns the entire string.

match and rest of string

The search string and all subsequent characters in the string. If the node does not find the search string, this output returns an empty string.

offset of match

The position of the search string/char in the string. If there is no match, this output returns -1.

Reducing Performance Burden

Characters in UTF-8 can be multiple bytes so string nodes count the number of characters in a string instead of jumping to a point in memory. Since the length and offset parameters are in units of characters, avoid nesting this node with large strings because that can create exponential functions that carry a higher performance burden.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

