Search for Digital Pattern (G Dataflow)

Searches for a digital pattern in the specified digital signal.
Search method that indicates where to begin the specified operation.
This input only appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Samples
|0
|The subset begins from a particular element from the set of waveform data in digital waveform in.
|Relative Time
|1
|The subset begins from the data value at a particular time.
Default: Samples
Digital waveform that you want to search.
This input appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in. If you wire digital data to digital waveform in, this input changes to digital data in.
Set of digital data that you want to search.
This input appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform in. If you wire a waveform to digital data in, this input changes to digital waveform in.
Digital pattern you want to use to search.
Discovering Digital Pattern Matches
Data element or time value specified by digital waveform in where the search begins. You specify whether this is an index or time in indexing mode.
This input appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in. If you wire digital data to digital waveform in, this input changes to start index.
Determining Integer Multiples
Errors with an Out of Range start index/time
This node returns an error if start index/time is out of range for digital waveform in.
Default: 0—Beginning of digital waveform in.
Data element specified by digital data in where the search begins.
This input appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform in. If you wire a waveform to digital data in, this input changes to start index/time.
Errors with an Out of Range start index
Default: 0—Beginning of digital data in.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs. Unlike most nodes, this node runs normally even if an error occurs before this node runs.
Default: no error
Method to handle values of X for the search. This parameter compares digital values and decides what to do when it sees X. This is useful if you want to compare certain points in the waveform to certain points in digital pattern, and ignore others.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Compare X States
|0
|Values of X in digital pattern match only to X states in the input data.
|Ignore X States
|1
|Values of X in digital pattern are wildcards and match to any digital state.
Default: Compare X States
First index or time value in digital waveform in following start index/time that matches the location of digital pattern.
This output appears when you wire a waveform to digital data in. If you wire digital data to digital waveform in, this output changes to index of pattern.
Determining what start value format Represents
First index in digital data in following start index that matches the location of digital pattern.
This output appears when you wire digital data to digital waveform in. If you wire a waveform to digital data in, this output changes to index/time of pattern.
This node can return the following error codes.
|1800
|Start time input is not an integer multiple of dt. Value was coerced to nearest integer multiple of dt.
|-1807
|Appending data with mismatched numbers of digital samples or signals.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application