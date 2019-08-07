Search and Replace Regular Expression (G Dataflow)

Searches for a regular expression in the input string and replaces either the first match or every match with a substring you specify.
This node does not support null characters in strings. If you include null characters in strings you wire to this node, the node returns an error and may return unexpected results.
This node performs more slowly than Search and Replace Pattern but gives you more options for matching strings. For example, Search and Replace Regular Expression supports the parenthesis and vertical bar (|) characters.
String on which the node operates.
The pattern you want to search for in the input string. This string cannot contain null characters. Use Perl Compatible Regular Expressions to refine searches.
Definitions of Regular Expressions
Use the following regular expressions to search the input string.
|Regular Expression
|Description
|Examples
|. (period)
|Matches any single character except a newline character. Within square brackets, . is literal.
|
Input String: Welcome to LabVIEW.
Regular Expression: t....
Match: to La
If you use [z.] as the regular expression, the period is literal and matches either . or z. In this example, [z.] returns . as the match.
|*
|Marks the single preceding character, character group, or character class as one that can appear zero or more times in the input. Because an asterisk can mark a pattern as one that appears zero times, regular expressions that include an asterisk can return an empty string if the whole pattern is marked with an asterisk. This quantifier applies to as many characters as possible.
|
Input String: Hello LabVIEW!
Regular Expression: el*
Match: ell
Expressions such as w* or (welcome)* match an empty string if the node finds no other matches.
|+
|Marks the single preceding character, character group, or character class as one that can appear one or more times in the input. This quantifier applies to as many characters as possible.
|
Input String: Hello LabVIEW!
Regular Expression: el+
Match: ell
|?
|
Marks the single preceding character, character group, or character class as one that can appear zero or one time in the input. This quantifier applies to as many characters as possible.
When used immediately after a quantifier, ? modifies the quantifier to match as few times as possible. Modifiable quantifiers include *, +, and {}.
|
Input String: Hello LabVIEW!
Regular Expression: el?
Match: el
|
Input String: <ul><li>Hello</li><li>LabVIEW</li></ul>
Regular Expression: <li>.+?</li>
Match: <li>Hello</li>
In the second example, if you remove ? from the regular expression, the new match becomes <li>Hello</li><li>LabVIEW</li> because + matches as many characters as possible unless you include ? immediately after +. You can use this regular expression to match any string within <li></li> tags.
|{n,N}
|Marks the single preceding character, character group, or character class as one that can appear the number of times you specify, where n is the minimum and N is the maximum. You also can specify a single number. If you specify a range, this quantifier matches as many times as possible.
|
Input String: <ul><li>Hello</li><li>Lab</li><li>VIEW</li><li>!</li></ul>
Regular Expression: (<li>.+?</li>){2}
Match: <li>Hello</li><li>Lab</li>
|
Input String: <ul><li>Hello</li><li>Lab</li><li>VIEW</li><li>!</li></ul>
Regular Expression: (<li>.+?</li>){1,3}
Match: <li>Hello</li><li>Lab</li><li>VIEW</li>
In the second example, the minimum match limit is one and the maximum is three. Because the regular expression matches as many times as possible within the limit you specify, the regular expression returns three.
|[]
|
Creates a character class, which allows you to match any one of a set of characters that you specify. For example, [abc] matches a, b, or c.
You can use - to specify a range of characters. For example, [a-z] matches any single lowercase letter.
This node interprets special characters inside square brackets literally, with the exception of ^, -, and \.
|
Input string: version=14.0.1
Regular Expression: [0-9]+(\.[0-9]+)*
Match: 14.0.1
The expression [0-9] matches any digit. The plus sign matches the previous character class, [0-9], one or more times but as many times as possible. The parentheses create a character group, which creates a submatch of the . character and all following digits. The expression \. matches a literal . character. The plus sign matches the previous character class, [0-9], one or more times but matches as many times as possible. The asterisk matches the previous character group, (\.[0-9]+), zero or more times, so the regular expression still matches integers if there is no . character. You can use this regular expression to match any integer, decimal number, version number, IPv4 address, or other number sequence separated by . characters.
|()
|
Creates a character group, which allows you to match an entire set of characters that you specify. A quantifier that immediately follows a character group quantifies the entire group.
Parentheses also create submatches where each individual character group returns a submatch. If you nest a character group within another character group, the regular expression creates a submatch for the outer group before the inner group. Expand Match Regular Expression to access submatch outputs.
You also can refer back to submatches later in an expression using backreferences. Refer to the Backreferences section for more information about using backreferences in regular expressions.
|
Input String: Hello LabVIEW!
Regular Expression: (el.)..(L..)
Match: ello Lab
Submatch 1: ell
Submatch 2: Lab
|
Input String: Hello LabVIEW!
Regular Expression: (.(el.).).(L..)
Match: Hello Lab
Submatch 1: Hello
Submatch 2: ell
Submatch 3: Lab
||
|Separates alternate possible matches. This character is useful when you want to match any of a number of character groups. A regular expression that contains | returns the first match that the node finds in the input string regardless of the order of your possible matches. For example, both regular expressions dog|cat and cat|dog match dog in the dog chased the cat.
|
Input String: value=FALSE total=12.34 token=TRUE
Regular Expression: (value|token)=(TRUE|FALSE)
Match: value=FALSE
Submatch 1: value
Submatch 2: FALSE
The regular expression returns the first possible match in the input string. If token=TRUE appeared before value=FALSE in the input string, the regular expression would match token=TRUE instead.
|^
|
Anchors a match to the beginning of a string when used as the first character of a pattern.
If you set the multiline? input to True on this node, ^ matches the beginning of any line within the string using the line endings of the current platform.
You also can match any character not in a given character class by adding ^ to the beginning of a character class. For example, [^0-9] matches any character that is not a digit. [^a-zA-Z0-9] matches any character that is not a lowercase or uppercase letter and also not a digit.
|
Input String: Hello LabVIEW!
Regular Expression: ^[^ ]+
Match: Hello
The regular expression matches as many characters as possible – other than a space character – from the beginning of the input string. You can use this regular expression to isolate the first word, numeral, or other character combination of a string.
|
Input String:
Hello LabVIEW
Regular Expression: ^LabVIEW
Match: LabVIEW
The regular expression matches LabVIEW only if you set multiline? to True.
|$
|
Anchors a match at the end of a string when used as the last character of a pattern.
If you set the multiline? input to True, $ matches the end of any line within the string using the line endings of the current platform.
Referenced a parenthesized item with $n, where n is the index of the parenthesized item. Explicitly insert dollar signs ($) by prefixing them with a backslash (\). For example, \$5 represents $5 and $5 represents the 5th parenthesized item.
|
Input String: Hello LabVIEW!
Regular Expression: [^ ]+$
Match: LabVIEW!
The regular expression matches as many characters as possible – other than a space character – from the end of the input string. You can use this regular expression to isolate the last word, numeral, or other character combination of a string.
|
Input String:
Hello LabVIEW
Regular Expression: Hello$
Match: Hello
The regular expression matches Hello only if you set multiline? to True.
|\
|
Cancels the special meaning of any special character in this list that immediately follows the backslash and instead matches the literal character.
The following escaped expressions have special meanings:
|
Input String: total=$12.34
Regular Expression: \$\d+(\.\d{2})?
Match: $12.34
The expression \$ matches a literal dollar sign because the backslash cancels the special meaning. The expression \d+ matches as many digits as possible and must match at least one digit. The expression (\.\d{2})? matches . and two digits, but ? makes this portion of the regular expression optional to match. You can use this regular expression to match dollar values that use a . character as a decimal separator. Locales that use a different character as a decimal separator must adapt the regular expression.
|
Input String: NEWtoken=FALSE token=TRUE checkFile=TRUE total=12.34
Regular Expression: \btoken=\w+\s\b\S*
Match: token=TRUE checkFile=TRUE
The regular expression does not match token=FALSE in NEWtoken=FALSE because \b makes the regular expression match token= only at the beginning of a word. The expression \w+ matches as many word characters as possible and must match at least one. In this example, \w+ matches TRUE. The expression \s matches a space character. The expression \b\S* matches all non-whitespace characters that begin a word until the function finds another whitespace character. In this example, \b\S* matches checkFile=TRUE.
|
Input String:
Welcome to LabVIEW!
Regular Expression: come\n\S*\t\w*\x21
Match:
come to LabVIEW!
The expression come\n matches the literal letters followed by a newline character. The expression \S* matches as many non-whitespace characters as possible, which is the word to in this case. The expression \t matches the tab in between to and LabVIEW!. The expression \w* matches as many word characters as possible, which is LabVIEW in this case. The expression \x21 matches the exclamation point because 21 is the hexadecimal code for an exclamation point.
To anchor a match at the beginning and end of a string, use ^ as the first character in a pattern and $ as the last character of a pattern. For example, ^LabVIEW$ matches LabVIEW in LabVIEW but not in LabVIEW! or Hello LabVIEW. Anchoring the match at the beginning and end of the string requires the whole string to match.
Specifying Backreferences in the Search String
Use backreferences to refer to previous submatches within the same regular expression. You can use backreferences to create a submatch using a character group in one part of an expression and then match that exact submatch in a later part of the expression.
To specify a backreference, use \1 to refer to the first submatch, \2 to refer to the second, and so on. For example, consider the following regular expression:
(["*$])(\w+)\1\2\1
The first character group contains a character class that matches ", *, or $. The second character group matches one or more word characters. The first backreference, \1, matches the same submatch as the first character group, (["*$]). The second backreference, \2, matches the same submatch as the second character group, (\w+). The third backreference, \1, is identical to the first backreference and matches the same submatch as the first character group.
This example matches strings such as "foo"foo", *bar*bar*, and $baz$baz$, but does not match strings such as "foo$foo" or "foo*bar".
String that replaces the search pattern in the input string.
Definitions of Special Characters
Use the following special characters in replace expression.
|Special Character
|Description
|Example(s)
|$n or ${n}
|
Inserts a string you specify before or after the submatch you specify. Refer to the Specifying Backreferences in replace expression section below for more information about using backreferences in this input.
Use ${n} if you have more than nine submatches in a regular expression and want to refer to a submatch after the ninth. $12 inserts only the first submatch because the function reads only the first digit that immediately follows $. However, ${12} inserts the twelfth submatch.
|
Input String: Welcome LabVIEW!
Pattern: (LabVIEW)
Replace String: to $1!
Result: Welcome to LabVIEW!
|
Input String: Welcome to the LabVIEW Help!
Pattern: We(l)(co(m)e)( )(to)( )t(he) (Lab)(VIE(W)) He(lp)(!)
Replace String: $7${11}ful${12}
Result: helpful!
|\$n
|Cancels the interpretation of any special character you use in this input.
|
Input String: total=123 per day
Pattern: (\d+)(per \w*)?
Replace String: \$$1$2
Result: total=$123 per day
As in this example, use \$ to insert the literal character $.
Use \\ to indicate a literal backslash.
Specifying Backreferences in replace expression
You can specify a backreference in replace expression that refers to submatches in the input string. Use $1 to refer to the first submatch, $2 to refer to the second submatch, and so on. Consider the following example:
Input String: $value "TRUE"TRUE" *NULL
Pattern: (["*$])(\w+)\1\2\1
Replace String: $1$2value$1
Result: $value "TRUEvalue" *NULL
Number of characters into the input string at which the node starts searching for a match. If offset is less than or equal to 0, the node starts searching at the beginning of the input string.
Default: 0
String that results after the node operates on the input string.
The offset of the character immediately following where the last match and replacement occurred in the result string.
If the node does not find the search string, this output is -1.
If replace all is False, the next match, if any, is after this point.
If the node does not find search expression, result string returns an empty string and offset past replacement returns -1.
Characters in UTF-8 can be multiple bytes so string nodes count the number of characters in a string instead of jumping to a point in memory. Since the length and offset parameters are in units of characters, avoid nesting this node with large strings because that can create exponential functions that carry a higher performance burden.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application